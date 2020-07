6373 W. Blackhawk Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

ARROWHEAD ENCLAVE GATED COMMUNITY - GREAT LOCATION IN ARROWHEAD,COMMUNITY IS GATED AND HAS A POOL. NEAR SHOPPING, THE 101, RESTAURANTS AND GOLF COURSES. ***NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT!**BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH FORMAL CERAMIC TILE ENTRY LEADING INTO GREAT ROOM WITH AN ENTERTAINMENT NICHE AND ACCENTS THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN HAS SKYLIGHTS,MAPLE CABINETS,FLAT TOP STOVE AND STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR. SPLIT MASTER BEDROOM WITH CERAMIC TILE. COVERED PATIO IN BACK YARD W FLAGSTONE EXTENSION,TREES/SHRUBS AND SYNTHETIC GRASS. EVEN THE GARAGE FLOOR IS COATED. NO PETS ALLOWED.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5700645)