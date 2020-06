6356 W Onyx Ave 21240835

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath New Carpet North Glendale Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: CHAPARRAL RANCH,



BEAUTIFUL NEW CARPET & TILE!! NICE TOUCHES OF WALLPAPER!! SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, TILE ROOF HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR SAHUARO RANCH PK, GLENDALE LIBRARY, GCC & MORE * PEORIA SCHOOL DIST, SAHUARO RANCH ELEM & IRONWOOD HIGH SCHOOL.



Cross Street: PEORIA/63RD AVE Directions: SOUTH OF PEORIA ON 63RD TO ONYX WEST TO PROP



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE5112614)