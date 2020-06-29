All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6338 W Sunnyslope Ln
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

6338 W Sunnyslope Ln

6338 West Sunnyslope Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6338 West Sunnyslope Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302
Sahuaro Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/399282b08f ---- Single story spacious three bedroom with NEW custom grey paint throughout! Main living area includes entry with options into the formal living room or open concept dining and kitchen. Formal living offers vaulted ceilings and double door out to the large back covered patio. Kitchen has an island and stainless steel oven/range. Double door entry to master that has a private bath. Two nice sized guest bedrooms share a guest bath. Large back yard fence to be repaired in 60 days. Max two pets with additional $350 per pet fee; No Pitbulls or Rottweilers allowed. Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance. No section 8. Base rent does not include monthly 5% tax/admin fee. $50 Non-refundable application covers up to 2 adults Disposal Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln have any available units?
6338 W Sunnyslope Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln have?
Some of 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6338 W Sunnyslope Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln offer parking?
No, 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln have a pool?
No, 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln have accessible units?
No, 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6338 W Sunnyslope Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College