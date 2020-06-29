6338 W Sunnyslope Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/399282b08f ---- Single story spacious three bedroom with NEW custom grey paint throughout! Main living area includes entry with options into the formal living room or open concept dining and kitchen. Formal living offers vaulted ceilings and double door out to the large back covered patio. Kitchen has an island and stainless steel oven/range. Double door entry to master that has a private bath. Two nice sized guest bedrooms share a guest bath. Large back yard fence to be repaired in 60 days. Max two pets with additional $350 per pet fee; No Pitbulls or Rottweilers allowed. Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance. No section 8. Base rent does not include monthly 5% tax/admin fee. $50 Non-refundable application covers up to 2 adults Disposal Range/Stove