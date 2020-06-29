6338 W Sunnyslope Ln

6338 West Sunnyslope Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302 Sahuaro Park West
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/399282b08f ---- Single story spacious three bedroom with NEW custom grey paint throughout! Main living area includes entry with options into the formal living room or open concept dining and kitchen. Formal living offers vaulted ceilings and double door out to the large back covered patio. Kitchen has an island and stainless steel oven/range. Double door entry to master that has a private bath. Two nice sized guest bedrooms share a guest bath. Large back yard fence to be repaired in 60 days. Max two pets with additional $350 per pet fee; No Pitbulls or Rottweilers allowed. Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance. No section 8. Base rent does not include monthly 5% tax/admin fee. $50 Non-refundable application covers up to 2 adults Disposal Range/Stove
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
