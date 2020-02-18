All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

6243 W Orchid Ln

6243 West Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6243 West Orchid Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW HOME, NEVER BEEN LIVED IN- 4 BIG bedrooms + Downstairs Den * 2.5 baths * BIG kitchen with Island, Huge Walk-in pantry, B/I microwave, tons of cabinets & counter space open to dining area & Great room which makes this ideal for entertaining * Tile in all the right places * FULL hall bath * Master features a HUGE walk-in closet, dual vanities, shower/tub combo & linen closet * Backyard will be low maintenance landscaping, Covered patio & pavers for grilling * BIG Corner Lot * Gated community
*$40 application fee per adult
*4% monthly tax/admin fee
*$2475 security deposit
*$200 admin fee
*$250 pet fee for approved pets only
Call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6243 W Orchid Ln have any available units?
6243 W Orchid Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6243 W Orchid Ln have?
Some of 6243 W Orchid Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6243 W Orchid Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6243 W Orchid Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6243 W Orchid Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6243 W Orchid Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6243 W Orchid Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6243 W Orchid Ln offers parking.
Does 6243 W Orchid Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6243 W Orchid Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6243 W Orchid Ln have a pool?
No, 6243 W Orchid Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6243 W Orchid Ln have accessible units?
No, 6243 W Orchid Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6243 W Orchid Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6243 W Orchid Ln has units with dishwashers.
