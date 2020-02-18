6243 W Orchid Ln

Amenities
BRAND NEW HOME, NEVER BEEN LIVED IN- 4 BIG bedrooms + Downstairs Den * 2.5 baths * BIG kitchen with Island, Huge Walk-in pantry, B/I microwave, tons of cabinets & counter space open to dining area & Great room which makes this ideal for entertaining * Tile in all the right places * FULL hall bath * Master features a HUGE walk-in closet, dual vanities, shower/tub combo & linen closet * Backyard will be low maintenance landscaping, Covered patio & pavers for grilling * BIG Corner Lot * Gated community
*$40 application fee per adult
*4% monthly tax/admin fee
*$2475 security deposit
*$200 admin fee
*$250 pet fee for approved pets only
Call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366