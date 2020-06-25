All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:55 PM

6230 W. Orchid Ln.

6230 West Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6230 West Orchid Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3223097049 ---- This brand new property is ready for you to be the first occupant!! Great split floor-plan with separate living & family rooms. Open kitchen with island & plenty of cabinets. Spacious master suite with private bathroom & walk-in closet. Beautiful community and home!! Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 W. Orchid Ln. have any available units?
6230 W. Orchid Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6230 W. Orchid Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
6230 W. Orchid Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 W. Orchid Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 6230 W. Orchid Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6230 W. Orchid Ln. offer parking?
No, 6230 W. Orchid Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 6230 W. Orchid Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 W. Orchid Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 W. Orchid Ln. have a pool?
No, 6230 W. Orchid Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 6230 W. Orchid Ln. have accessible units?
No, 6230 W. Orchid Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 W. Orchid Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 W. Orchid Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6230 W. Orchid Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6230 W. Orchid Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
