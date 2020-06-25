6230 W. Orchid Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3223097049 ---- This brand new property is ready for you to be the first occupant!! Great split floor-plan with separate living & family rooms. Open kitchen with island & plenty of cabinets. Spacious master suite with private bathroom & walk-in closet. Beautiful community and home!! Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.