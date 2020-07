Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Come see this fantastic four bedroom home. Perfect for the large family. Featuring ceiling fans throughout. Desert landscaping front and back. A great open floor plan with a living room, great room and dining area that allows for entertaining family and friends. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space. Close to schools, shopping, I17 and the Loop 101. Available Move-In date is April 1st.