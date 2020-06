Amenities

Neat, clean and recently upgraded 3 bedroom home with convenience of being close to shopping, parks and sports complex. Newer kitchen upgrades with eat in area. Enjoy the comfort of the ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. There are storage spaces throughout the home. Tile flooring throughout except the bedrooms! Have the evening cookouts in the backyard with plenty of room to entertain. Call today for your private showing!