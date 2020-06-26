All apartments in Glendale
6120 West Morten Avenue

Location

6120 West Morten Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet

2 bed 1.5 bath Townhouse located in Glendale. New paint, carpet, and vinyl flooring throughout. Updated USB outlets in the kitchen. This unit has its own private fenced patio with side gate, as well as a balcony off of the master bedroom. 1 assigned parking spot. Close to all that Glendale has to offer. Do not miss out on this wonderful property!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6120 West Morten Avenue have any available units?
6120 West Morten Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6120 West Morten Avenue have?
Some of 6120 West Morten Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6120 West Morten Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6120 West Morten Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 West Morten Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6120 West Morten Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6120 West Morten Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6120 West Morten Avenue offers parking.
Does 6120 West Morten Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6120 West Morten Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 West Morten Avenue have a pool?
No, 6120 West Morten Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6120 West Morten Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6120 West Morten Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 West Morten Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6120 West Morten Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
