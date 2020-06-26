6120 West Morten Avenue

Amenities
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet
2 bed 1.5 bath Townhouse located in Glendale. New paint, carpet, and vinyl flooring throughout. Updated USB outlets in the kitchen. This unit has its own private fenced patio with side gate, as well as a balcony off of the master bedroom. 1 assigned parking spot. Close to all that Glendale has to offer. Do not miss out on this wonderful property!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.