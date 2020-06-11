All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6079 W. Irma Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6079 W. Irma Ln.
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:35 AM

6079 W. Irma Ln.

6079 West Irma Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6079 West Irma Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home located on a golf course lot with incredible views! Remodeled kitchen makes cooking a pleasure with a large island, granite counters, 42'' kitchen cabinets, tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances. This very open floor-plan is great for entertaining and has a large living room, family room and loft. Master suite features custom built hardwood built-ins in closet & private bathroom with separate tub & shower. Both full bathrooms feature dual vanities. Just a few of the other upgrades include diagonally laid tile, wood flooring, neutral carpet, plantation and wood shutters throughout and a half bath downstairs. Energy efficient home helps with utility bills. Resort style backyard has magnificent views of the golf course, lush grass yard and an inviting salt water pool. This home is absolutely stunning and owner is providing both landscaping & pool maintenance!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6079 W. Irma Ln. have any available units?
6079 W. Irma Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6079 W. Irma Ln. have?
Some of 6079 W. Irma Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6079 W. Irma Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
6079 W. Irma Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6079 W. Irma Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 6079 W. Irma Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6079 W. Irma Ln. offer parking?
No, 6079 W. Irma Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 6079 W. Irma Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6079 W. Irma Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6079 W. Irma Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 6079 W. Irma Ln. has a pool.
Does 6079 W. Irma Ln. have accessible units?
No, 6079 W. Irma Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 6079 W. Irma Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6079 W. Irma Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College