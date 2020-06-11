6079 W. Irma Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home located on a golf course lot with incredible views! Remodeled kitchen makes cooking a pleasure with a large island, granite counters, 42'' kitchen cabinets, tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances. This very open floor-plan is great for entertaining and has a large living room, family room and loft. Master suite features custom built hardwood built-ins in closet & private bathroom with separate tub & shower. Both full bathrooms feature dual vanities. Just a few of the other upgrades include diagonally laid tile, wood flooring, neutral carpet, plantation and wood shutters throughout and a half bath downstairs. Energy efficient home helps with utility bills. Resort style backyard has magnificent views of the golf course, lush grass yard and an inviting salt water pool. This home is absolutely stunning and owner is providing both landscaping & pool maintenance!

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.