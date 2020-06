Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous single level home that backs up to Arrowhead Ranch Lakes. 3 Bedrooms + office/Den , 2 baths, 2 car garage and a panoramic backyard that overlooks the lake. Open & bright floor plan that welcomes in and make you feel right at home. Front & rear yard are easy maintenance. Relax in a quite & gorgeous sunsets rays reflecting the water. All appliances are provided.. Hurry before it is gone!!