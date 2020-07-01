6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic rental near GCC, Fully remodeled in 2017 is now ready for immediate move in. Great finishes Low-E windows, new kitchen cabinets & granite, new stainless steel appliances, popcorn removed through home. 3 LED remote control ceiling fans, porcelain tile downstairs throughout. New toilets, flooring in upstairs bathroom is marble, new vanities and granite in bathrooms. New carpet, fresh paint, new water heater. Unit included, 2 assigned parking, 1 covered/1 uncovered. rent include the HOA fee, Tenant pays for water and electric