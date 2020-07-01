All apartments in Glendale
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue

6038 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6038 West Townley Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic rental near GCC, Fully remodeled in 2017 is now ready for immediate move in. Great finishes Low-E windows, new kitchen cabinets & granite, new stainless steel appliances, popcorn removed through home. 3 LED remote control ceiling fans, porcelain tile downstairs throughout. New toilets, flooring in upstairs bathroom is marble, new vanities and granite in bathrooms. New carpet, fresh paint, new water heater. Unit included, 2 assigned parking, 1 covered/1 uncovered. rent include the HOA fee, Tenant pays for water and electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue have any available units?
6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue have?
Some of 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6038 W TOWNLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

