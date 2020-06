Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 2 bedrooms/1 bath fully remodeled townhome.Bright and open floor plan offer a nice kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances, hard wood and tile floor thru out, freshly painted and nice size of patio. The community is wonderful and has lots of mature trees, two community swimming pools, and many beautiful grassy areas. You'll love it here! Easy to show!