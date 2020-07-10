All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM

6018 West Potter Drive

6018 West Potter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6018 West Potter Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Gorgeous home in Glendale! New interior paint, entire home has custom plantation shutters, wood floor downstairs, over-sized bedrooms, master retreat walk-in closet plus secondary closets, separate tub, and shower, his & her vanity and private balcony with mountain & golf course views!! Camelot Views golf course & lake community conveniently tucked away in Arrowhead Ranch. Location location location! On a 1/4 acre overlooking the 17th Tee. Two new 16 AC units, new water heater, ''complete'' roof replacement.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 Dog under 25lb.)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 West Potter Drive have any available units?
6018 West Potter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6018 West Potter Drive have?
Some of 6018 West Potter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 West Potter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6018 West Potter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 West Potter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6018 West Potter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6018 West Potter Drive offer parking?
No, 6018 West Potter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6018 West Potter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 West Potter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 West Potter Drive have a pool?
No, 6018 West Potter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6018 West Potter Drive have accessible units?
No, 6018 West Potter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 West Potter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6018 West Potter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

