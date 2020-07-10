6018 West Potter Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous home in Glendale! New interior paint, entire home has custom plantation shutters, wood floor downstairs, over-sized bedrooms, master retreat walk-in closet plus secondary closets, separate tub, and shower, his & her vanity and private balcony with mountain & golf course views!! Camelot Views golf course & lake community conveniently tucked away in Arrowhead Ranch. Location location location! On a 1/4 acre overlooking the 17th Tee. Two new 16 AC units, new water heater, ''complete'' roof replacement.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 Dog under 25lb.)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



