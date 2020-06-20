Amenities

5966 W AUGUSTA AVE - 3BR 2BA 59th Ave/Northern --- MOVE IN READY UNIT! CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, SCHOOLS AND MORE! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - ****PROPERTY IS NOT BEING MARKETED BY OWNER OR FOR ANY PRICE LOWER THAN LISTED. WE DO NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH BREWER AND STRATTON EMPLOYEES, IT IS A SCAM*****



Check out the 3D Tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7FMWy68GdcC



Three large bedrooms, 2 baths, large family room open to the kitchen, tile in all the right places, washer and dryer included, all in move in condition. Located Near 59th Ave and Northern! Condo has a spacious floor plan, large private covered patio, and assigned covered parking right by the front door. Community is well maintained, perfect for families or students and features nearby parks and a community pool.



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email JANNA@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



