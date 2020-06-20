All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

5966 W Augusta Ave

5966 West Augusta Avenue · (480) 558-1295
Location

5966 West Augusta Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5966 W Augusta Ave · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
5966 W AUGUSTA AVE - 3BR 2BA 59th Ave/Northern --- MOVE IN READY UNIT! CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, SCHOOLS AND MORE! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - ****PROPERTY IS NOT BEING MARKETED BY OWNER OR FOR ANY PRICE LOWER THAN LISTED. WE DO NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH BREWER AND STRATTON EMPLOYEES, IT IS A SCAM*****

Check out the 3D Tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7FMWy68GdcC

Three large bedrooms, 2 baths, large family room open to the kitchen, tile in all the right places, washer and dryer included, all in move in condition. Located Near 59th Ave and Northern! Condo has a spacious floor plan, large private covered patio, and assigned covered parking right by the front door. Community is well maintained, perfect for families or students and features nearby parks and a community pool.

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email JANNA@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE5803495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

