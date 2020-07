5915 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

HONEY STOP THE CAR!!! LETS CHECK OUT THIS SWEET 1950'S CHARMER!.. IT LOOKS LIKE IT STILL HAS THE ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND ORIGINAL EAT IN KITCHEN..IT'S SOO ADORABLE... ..NEW 2 TONE PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE... DID YOU SEE THAT HUGE 20 X 30 WORK SHOP, IT'S THE SIZE OF A 2 CAR GARAGE.. WITH PLENTY OF WORK SPACE, WORK BENCHES, STORAGE . LOOK AT THAT ENORMOUS BACKYARD, IT'S BEAUTIFUL! OH, AND DID YOU SEE THE RV GATE...THIS IS AMAZING...THIS IS THE ONE...THIS FEELS LIKE HOME...THE LOCATION IS CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING HISTORIC DOWNTOWN GLENDALE AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION..APPLY TODAY.