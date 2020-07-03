5911 W SHANGRI LA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet

***MOVE IN READY***THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM HOME OFFERS OPEN SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS, TRAVERTINE TILE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, MARBLE FIREPLACE, AND LOFT. DOWNSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL MASTER BATH INCLUDING DOUBLE SINKS AND SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB. COVERED PATIO. LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT LANDSCAPING, CLOSE TO GCC, SAGUARO RANCH AND REC CENTER.Property is ''As Is'' regarding cosmetics, paint, carpet, etc. ****Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3237.84 includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included*******No Cats********