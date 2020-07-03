All apartments in Glendale
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

5911 W SHANGRI LA Road

5911 West Shangri La Road · No Longer Available
Location

5911 West Shangri La Road, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***MOVE IN READY***THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM HOME OFFERS OPEN SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS, TRAVERTINE TILE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, MARBLE FIREPLACE, AND LOFT. DOWNSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL MASTER BATH INCLUDING DOUBLE SINKS AND SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB. COVERED PATIO. LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT LANDSCAPING, CLOSE TO GCC, SAGUARO RANCH AND REC CENTER.Property is ''As Is'' regarding cosmetics, paint, carpet, etc. ****Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3237.84 includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included*******No Cats********

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road have any available units?
5911 W SHANGRI LA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road have?
Some of 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road currently offering any rent specials?
5911 W SHANGRI LA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road pet-friendly?
No, 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road offer parking?
No, 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road does not offer parking.
Does 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road have a pool?
No, 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road does not have a pool.
Does 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road have accessible units?
No, 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5911 W SHANGRI LA Road has units with dishwashers.

