5870 W Del Lago Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Fantastic curb appeal. Easy to maintain and attractive mature landscaping in the front & back yards. Open floor plan with tile flooring through all the main walking areas. Separate living & family rooms. Could easily convert to a downstairs Master Bedroom. Big kitchen with granite counter tops, island with breakfast bar, pantry, appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. The main master suite has large bedroom area, huge bath with double vanity's, garden tub, separate shower, and 2 HUGE walk in closets with built in shelving, drawers, and cabinets. Large covered patio, swimming pool with slide, and great views. This is actually a lot and a half for extra large open space on the side yard! Great Neighborhood! Also for sale for $598,000.