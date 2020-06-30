All apartments in Glendale
5870 W Del Lago Circle
5870 W Del Lago Circle

5870 West Del Lago Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5870 West Del Lago Circle, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic curb appeal. Easy to maintain and attractive mature landscaping in the front & back yards. Open floor plan with tile flooring through all the main walking areas. Separate living & family rooms. Could easily convert to a downstairs Master Bedroom. Big kitchen with granite counter tops, island with breakfast bar, pantry, appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. The main master suite has large bedroom area, huge bath with double vanity's, garden tub, separate shower, and 2 HUGE walk in closets with built in shelving, drawers, and cabinets. Large covered patio, swimming pool with slide, and great views. This is actually a lot and a half for extra large open space on the side yard! Great Neighborhood! Also for sale for $598,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5870 W Del Lago Circle have any available units?
5870 W Del Lago Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5870 W Del Lago Circle have?
Some of 5870 W Del Lago Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5870 W Del Lago Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5870 W Del Lago Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5870 W Del Lago Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5870 W Del Lago Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5870 W Del Lago Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5870 W Del Lago Circle offers parking.
Does 5870 W Del Lago Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5870 W Del Lago Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5870 W Del Lago Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5870 W Del Lago Circle has a pool.
Does 5870 W Del Lago Circle have accessible units?
No, 5870 W Del Lago Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5870 W Del Lago Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5870 W Del Lago Circle has units with dishwashers.

