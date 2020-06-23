5859 W DEL LAGO Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Just back for rent! This is true resort living. Surrounded by the Legend at Arrowhead golf course, this fabulous home can be yours. Situated within the exclusive enclave of custom homes that is Del Lago, this property boasts a spacious and practical great room design which is perfect for entertaining or simple relaxation. The sparkling pool overlooking the golf course and beautiful mountain preserve will make you think you are on vacation all year long. Rent includes landscaping and regular pool maintenance. Come see your next home today!