All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5832 North 64th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5832 North 64th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

5832 North 64th Avenue

5832 North 64th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5832 North 64th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cozy three bedroom house off Bethany Home Rd in Glendale! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home includes three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a kitchen, a living room, all tile flooring, a carport, a covered patio, and block fencing containing a decent sized back yard! Home is close to the US60, shopping/grocery stores, restaurants, and multiple bus stops. No Pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1099 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5832 North 64th Avenue have any available units?
5832 North 64th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5832 North 64th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5832 North 64th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5832 North 64th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5832 North 64th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5832 North 64th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5832 North 64th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5832 North 64th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5832 North 64th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5832 North 64th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5832 North 64th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5832 North 64th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5832 North 64th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5832 North 64th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5832 North 64th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5832 North 64th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5832 North 64th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College