5832 North 64th Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Cozy three bedroom house off Bethany Home Rd in Glendale! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home includes three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a kitchen, a living room, all tile flooring, a carport, a covered patio, and block fencing containing a decent sized back yard! Home is close to the US60, shopping/grocery stores, restaurants, and multiple bus stops. No Pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1099 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



