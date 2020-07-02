All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:12 PM

5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W

5803 West Gardenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5803 West Gardenia Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MUST SEE....move in ready Charming, 2 bedroom 2 bath red brick remodeled home in Historic Glendale. This is a registered historic home - almost 100 years old! Floor to ceiling remodel granite counter tops,new flooring throughout, Lots of storage space. Multiple citrus trees, RV gate wood fence, a large shed included for added storage outside. Available now!move in costs:$ 1400 plus tax monthly rent$ 1400 deposit$ 150 administrative fee$ 45 per adult application feepets-- please inquireWe also can provide basic furnitures (dining table, sofa and beds without mattress) upon request by tenant.We are also open to short (3months) to long term tenant. Will review and consider any other request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W have any available units?
5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W have?
Some of 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W offers parking.
Does 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W have a pool?
No, 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College