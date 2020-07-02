5803 W GARDENIA Avenue W

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MUST SEE....move in ready Charming, 2 bedroom 2 bath red brick remodeled home in Historic Glendale. This is a registered historic home - almost 100 years old! Floor to ceiling remodel granite counter tops,new flooring throughout, Lots of storage space. Multiple citrus trees, RV gate wood fence, a large shed included for added storage outside. Available now!move in costs:$ 1400 plus tax monthly rent$ 1400 deposit$ 150 administrative fee$ 45 per adult application feepets-- please inquireWe also can provide basic furnitures (dining table, sofa and beds without mattress) upon request by tenant.We are also open to short (3months) to long term tenant. Will review and consider any other request