5772 W WINDROSE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

HURRY THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in highly desirable Mission Grove/Marshall Ranch neighborhood. Home features formal living/dining room, family room, 3 car extended garage with built in cabinets. Upgrades include walk in closets w/ custom shelving, real wood blinds, tile in high traffic areas, water softener! Master bathroom has brand new cabinets/dual sinks. Hall bathroom has granite and double vanities! Kitchen has a huge pantry, granite countertops, maple cabinets and black appliances! Meticulously maintained backyard boasts grass, diving pool with waterfall feature, covered patio with extra pavers and custom sitting area, gated cemented side yard (perfect for a dog run or extra storage)! Pool, landscape maintenance, fridge, Maytag washer dryer are included.