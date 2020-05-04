All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

5737 W Irma Ln

5737 West Irma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5737 West Irma Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Home in Arrowhead Ranch with Solar Panels! - Beautiful home located in highly sought after Arrowhead Ranch, this home will not stay on the market for long. This is a 3 Bedroom Home plus a separate Den/Office/4th Bedroom, 2 full baths, wood and tile flooring throughout for easy cleaning and carpet in the bedrooms. Great open layout with a fireplace in the family room and upgraded bay windows show off fully landscaped backyard, with large patio and fruit trees. It also has a 3 car garage and solar system leaving the home with an extremely low electric bill around $40 per month. Landscaping included in rent.

(RLNE3467550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5737 W Irma Ln have any available units?
5737 W Irma Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5737 W Irma Ln have?
Some of 5737 W Irma Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5737 W Irma Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5737 W Irma Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5737 W Irma Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5737 W Irma Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5737 W Irma Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5737 W Irma Ln offers parking.
Does 5737 W Irma Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5737 W Irma Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5737 W Irma Ln have a pool?
No, 5737 W Irma Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5737 W Irma Ln have accessible units?
No, 5737 W Irma Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5737 W Irma Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5737 W Irma Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
