5737 W Irma Ln

4 Bedroom Home in Arrowhead Ranch with Solar Panels! - Beautiful home located in highly sought after Arrowhead Ranch, this home will not stay on the market for long. This is a 3 Bedroom Home plus a separate Den/Office/4th Bedroom, 2 full baths, wood and tile flooring throughout for easy cleaning and carpet in the bedrooms. Great open layout with a fireplace in the family room and upgraded bay windows show off fully landscaped backyard, with large patio and fruit trees. It also has a 3 car garage and solar system leaving the home with an extremely low electric bill around $40 per month. Landscaping included in rent.



(RLNE3467550)