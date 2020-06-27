5730 West Orangewood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Home Features All New Kitchen With White Shaker Style Cabinets, New Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Applicanes Including Fridge, Tile Backsplash, New Sink, New Faucet, Eat In Kitchen, New Wood Tile Throughout, Great Room, New Dual Pane Windows, New Interior And Exterior Paint, New Cabinets In Bathroom, New Quartz Countertops, New Subway Tiled Shower/Tub, 2 Sinks, New Light Fixtures, New Ceiling Fans, Walk In Closets, New Roof, Inside Laundry, Washer, Dryer, Included, Close To Downtown Glendale Shops And Dining. Not Your Typical Rental! Hurry And Don't Delay! Come See This Today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.