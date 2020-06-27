All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:15 PM

5730 West Orangewood Avenue

5730 West Orangewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5730 West Orangewood Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Sands Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Home Features All New Kitchen With White Shaker Style Cabinets, New Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Applicanes Including Fridge, Tile Backsplash, New Sink, New Faucet, Eat In Kitchen, New Wood Tile Throughout, Great Room, New Dual Pane Windows, New Interior And Exterior Paint, New Cabinets In Bathroom, New Quartz Countertops, New Subway Tiled Shower/Tub, 2 Sinks, New Light Fixtures, New Ceiling Fans, Walk In Closets, New Roof, Inside Laundry, Washer, Dryer, Included, Close To Downtown Glendale Shops And Dining. Not Your Typical Rental! Hurry And Don't Delay! Come See This Today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5730 West Orangewood Avenue have any available units?
5730 West Orangewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5730 West Orangewood Avenue have?
Some of 5730 West Orangewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5730 West Orangewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5730 West Orangewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5730 West Orangewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5730 West Orangewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5730 West Orangewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 5730 West Orangewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5730 West Orangewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5730 West Orangewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5730 West Orangewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5730 West Orangewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5730 West Orangewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5730 West Orangewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5730 West Orangewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5730 West Orangewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
