Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5710 N 43rd Ln
Last updated May 7 2019 at 11:23 PM
5710 N 43rd Ln
5710 North 43rd Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5710 North 43rd Lane, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, Community facility, convenient location.
To apply, please visit www.pentagonproperties.managebuilding.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5710 N 43rd Ln have any available units?
5710 N 43rd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 5710 N 43rd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5710 N 43rd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 N 43rd Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5710 N 43rd Ln is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5710 N 43rd Ln offer parking?
No, 5710 N 43rd Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5710 N 43rd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5710 N 43rd Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 N 43rd Ln have a pool?
No, 5710 N 43rd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5710 N 43rd Ln have accessible units?
No, 5710 N 43rd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 N 43rd Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5710 N 43rd Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5710 N 43rd Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5710 N 43rd Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
