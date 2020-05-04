5708 W Wagoner Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!



This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath single-family home in Glendale is just coming off a renovation to include fresh two-tone paint throughout and brand new carpet, with tile flooring in all of the right places. The home is available for immediate move-in and also boasts a huge grassy backyard with covered patio, attached two-car garage and a great open floor-plan. The kitchen comes with all appliances pictured. Resident to provide own washer and dryer.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

2.2% city rental tax

1.7% monthly admin fee

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5701858)