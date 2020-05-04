All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5708 W Wagoner Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5708 W Wagoner Rd
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

5708 W Wagoner Rd

5708 West Wagoner Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5708 West Wagoner Road, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!

This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath single-family home in Glendale is just coming off a renovation to include fresh two-tone paint throughout and brand new carpet, with tile flooring in all of the right places. The home is available for immediate move-in and also boasts a huge grassy backyard with covered patio, attached two-car garage and a great open floor-plan. The kitchen comes with all appliances pictured. Resident to provide own washer and dryer.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
2.2% city rental tax
1.7% monthly admin fee
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5701858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 W Wagoner Rd have any available units?
5708 W Wagoner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 W Wagoner Rd have?
Some of 5708 W Wagoner Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 W Wagoner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5708 W Wagoner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 W Wagoner Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 W Wagoner Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5708 W Wagoner Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5708 W Wagoner Rd offers parking.
Does 5708 W Wagoner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5708 W Wagoner Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 W Wagoner Rd have a pool?
No, 5708 W Wagoner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5708 W Wagoner Rd have accessible units?
No, 5708 W Wagoner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 W Wagoner Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 W Wagoner Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College