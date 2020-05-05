All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

5628 West Brown Street

5628 West Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

5628 West Brown Street, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Totally Remodeled Move In Ready 4 Bed, 3 Bath Home Featuring Brand New White Cabinets In Kitchen and baths, Granite Counters in Kitchen and Baths, New 12x24 Tile T/O, New Upgraded Carpet in Bedrooms Only, 2 Tone Paint, All New Stainless Steel Appliances, Fridge, Washer, Dryer Included, Fireplace, All New Tiled Showers, New Toilets, New Light Fixtures, HURRY Be the 1st to live in this newly remodeled home! Close to Saguaro Park, Glendale Community College. This one won't last!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 West Brown Street have any available units?
5628 West Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5628 West Brown Street have?
Some of 5628 West Brown Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 West Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
5628 West Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 West Brown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5628 West Brown Street is pet friendly.
Does 5628 West Brown Street offer parking?
No, 5628 West Brown Street does not offer parking.
Does 5628 West Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5628 West Brown Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 West Brown Street have a pool?
No, 5628 West Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 5628 West Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 5628 West Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 West Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5628 West Brown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
