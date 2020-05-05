5628 West Brown Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Totally Remodeled Move In Ready 4 Bed, 3 Bath Home Featuring Brand New White Cabinets In Kitchen and baths, Granite Counters in Kitchen and Baths, New 12x24 Tile T/O, New Upgraded Carpet in Bedrooms Only, 2 Tone Paint, All New Stainless Steel Appliances, Fridge, Washer, Dryer Included, Fireplace, All New Tiled Showers, New Toilets, New Light Fixtures, HURRY Be the 1st to live in this newly remodeled home! Close to Saguaro Park, Glendale Community College. This one won't last!

