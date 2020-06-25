5547 West Gardenia Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic 3BR 1BA Phoenix home sits just minutes from shopping, schools and more! Quaint charm can be seen from the moment you walk in with tile floors throughout, blinds and ceiling fans to help keep cool, archways and recessed coves!



The eat in kitchen offers plenty of storage space, and the bedrooms are spacious and bright!



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400



Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150



Application Fee: $45



Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee



Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 month rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.



Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.