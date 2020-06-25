All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 27 2019 at 2:01 AM

5547 West Gardenia Avenue

5547 West Gardenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5547 West Gardenia Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 3BR 1BA Phoenix home sits just minutes from shopping, schools and more! Quaint charm can be seen from the moment you walk in with tile floors throughout, blinds and ceiling fans to help keep cool, archways and recessed coves!

The eat in kitchen offers plenty of storage space, and the bedrooms are spacious and bright!

APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 month rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5547 West Gardenia Avenue have any available units?
5547 West Gardenia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5547 West Gardenia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5547 West Gardenia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5547 West Gardenia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5547 West Gardenia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5547 West Gardenia Avenue offer parking?
No, 5547 West Gardenia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5547 West Gardenia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5547 West Gardenia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5547 West Gardenia Avenue have a pool?
No, 5547 West Gardenia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5547 West Gardenia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5547 West Gardenia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5547 West Gardenia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5547 West Gardenia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5547 West Gardenia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5547 West Gardenia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
