5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

POOL & YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! SPECTACULAR $65K remodel in 2016 and only 1 super clean Tenant since! Top quality materials used. Professionally designed interior appointments include stacked stone fireplace wall, kitchen backsplash, 16''x32'' flooring (all rooms except two secondary bedrooms which offer deep-cut berber), GE kitchen appliances Slate finish, lighting, fans, mirrors, toilets, tub, shower, faucets, wood blinds, interior & exterior paint, landscaping, patio and patio cover, roof, etc. Home has BOTH A/C and Evap Cooler for lower operating costs and better comfort. MINUTES TO: Thunderbird Samaritan Hospital, ASU West, Midwestern University. -----NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 11/02/2019! -----