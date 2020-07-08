All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue

5533 West Joan De Arc Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5533 West Joan De Arc Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
POOL & YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! SPECTACULAR $65K remodel in 2016 and only 1 super clean Tenant since! Top quality materials used. Professionally designed interior appointments include stacked stone fireplace wall, kitchen backsplash, 16''x32'' flooring (all rooms except two secondary bedrooms which offer deep-cut berber), GE kitchen appliances Slate finish, lighting, fans, mirrors, toilets, tub, shower, faucets, wood blinds, interior & exterior paint, landscaping, patio and patio cover, roof, etc. Home has BOTH A/C and Evap Cooler for lower operating costs and better comfort. MINUTES TO: Thunderbird Samaritan Hospital, ASU West, Midwestern University. -----NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 11/02/2019! -----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue have any available units?
5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue have?
Some of 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue offers parking.
Does 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue has a pool.
Does 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5533 W JOAN DE ARC Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College