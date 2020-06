Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Fabulously updated 5 bedroom home with incredible long lake and mountain views including the prestigious Great Falls in Arrowhead Lakes. The pool is heated and has the same fantastic views! Updated and modern with a California coastal feel, this home has a breezy, tranquil feeling as you walk in the front door. The kitchen remodel included expanding the kitchen window to take advantage of the fantastic views. The elimination of interior kitchen wall resulted in a wide open great room space for entertaining. Boat dock for great catch and release fishing or bring your kayaks or pontoon boat!