5310 W Redfield Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cute 2 bedroom/1 bath condo with a private patio and 2 parking spaces. Home includes refrigerator and washer and dryer! A new sliding glass door to be installed prior to move in. Extra storage on the patio. Great location near hospitals, restaurants and easy access to the 101 freeway and the I17.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply, a one-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



