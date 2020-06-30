All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

5310 W Redfield Rd

5310 West Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

5310 West Redfield Road, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2 bedroom/1 bath condo with a private patio and 2 parking spaces. Home includes refrigerator and washer and dryer! A new sliding glass door to be installed prior to move in. Extra storage on the patio. Great location near hospitals, restaurants and easy access to the 101 freeway and the I17.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply, a one-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5518537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 W Redfield Rd have any available units?
5310 W Redfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 W Redfield Rd have?
Some of 5310 W Redfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 W Redfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5310 W Redfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 W Redfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 W Redfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5310 W Redfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5310 W Redfield Rd offers parking.
Does 5310 W Redfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 W Redfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 W Redfield Rd have a pool?
No, 5310 W Redfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5310 W Redfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 5310 W Redfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 W Redfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5310 W Redfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

