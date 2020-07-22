5240 W Tonto Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

This amazing one story home gives you plenty of space to move around and an incredible upgraded master bathroom. The home also features a nice den that could easily be used as a bedroom if needed, or give you a great space for that home office. Tile where appropriate and carpet in the bedrooms plus upgraded lighting and a big backyard complete this home. Located close within a stone's throw of Arrowhead Ranch and Midwestern University with easy access to the 101 make this home a keeper!



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet. Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5522339)