5240 W Tonto Rd

Amenities
This amazing one story home gives you plenty of space to move around and an incredible upgraded master bathroom. The home also features a nice den that could easily be used as a bedroom if needed, or give you a great space for that home office. Tile where appropriate and carpet in the bedrooms plus upgraded lighting and a big backyard complete this home. Located close within a stone's throw of Arrowhead Ranch and Midwestern University with easy access to the 101 make this home a keeper!
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet. Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
