Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103

5233 West Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5233 West Myrtle Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Downtown Glendale

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
$599 total move in if move in is on or before 09/15/2018! 2 Bed apartment at 51st Avenue and Glendale! Home is a bottom floor unit with a neighbor on only one side. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, two baths, living room and kitchen. Kitchen has stove. Apartment is fresh, clean, and has tile floor throughout. Apartment has and private storage unit. Ready for immediate move in! Rent includes landscaping. Tenant pays 1/18th share of water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays own electric. No pets.

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $599 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 have any available units?
5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 currently offering any rent specials?
5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 pet-friendly?
No, 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 offer parking?
No, 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 does not offer parking.
Does 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 have a pool?
No, 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 does not have a pool.
Does 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 have accessible units?
No, 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 103 does not have units with air conditioning.

