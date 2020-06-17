All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue

5163 West Augusta Avenue · (602) 708-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5163 West Augusta Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Manistee Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Incredible 4 bedroom, 2 bath upscale rental in Manistee Ranch in Glendale. Beautifully updated home with luxury plank flooring (NO CARPET), updated and open kitchen with newer appliances and DOUBLE OVEN. Large master suite with separate shower and tub plus walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings and large great room open floor plan. Corner lot with 3 car garage. Incredible lush landscaping yet maintenance free. (Monthly Landscaping included in rent). Rent also includes Pest Control. Required $100/monthly Technology package gives you HIGH SPEED INTERNET, home security system and smart home features such as smart door locks, lights, cameras and thermostat all controlled from phone. Manistee Ranch is a beautiful community with over 9 acres of parks and walking trails. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue have any available units?
5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue have?
Some of 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue have a pool?
No, 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity