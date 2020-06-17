5163 W AUGUSTA Avenue

Amenities

Incredible 4 bedroom, 2 bath upscale rental in Manistee Ranch in Glendale. Beautifully updated home with luxury plank flooring (NO CARPET), updated and open kitchen with newer appliances and DOUBLE OVEN. Large master suite with separate shower and tub plus walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings and large great room open floor plan. Corner lot with 3 car garage. Incredible lush landscaping yet maintenance free. (Monthly Landscaping included in rent). Rent also includes Pest Control. Required $100/monthly Technology package gives you HIGH SPEED INTERNET, home security system and smart home features such as smart door locks, lights, cameras and thermostat all controlled from phone. Manistee Ranch is a beautiful community with over 9 acres of parks and walking trails. Must See!