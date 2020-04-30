All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5028 West Tuckey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5028 West Tuckey Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5028 West Tuckey Lane

5028 West Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5028 West Tuckey Lane, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with newer flooring, granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steal appliances, and more! There is a large living room and separate dining room as well as a breakfast bar. This house located at 5028 E Tuckey Ln in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 West Tuckey Lane have any available units?
5028 West Tuckey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5028 West Tuckey Lane have?
Some of 5028 West Tuckey Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 West Tuckey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5028 West Tuckey Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 West Tuckey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5028 West Tuckey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5028 West Tuckey Lane offer parking?
No, 5028 West Tuckey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5028 West Tuckey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 West Tuckey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 West Tuckey Lane have a pool?
No, 5028 West Tuckey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5028 West Tuckey Lane have accessible units?
No, 5028 West Tuckey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 West Tuckey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 West Tuckey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Rosewood
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College