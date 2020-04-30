5028 West Tuckey Lane

Amenities

Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with newer flooring, granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steal appliances, and more! There is a large living room and separate dining room as well as a breakfast bar. This house located at 5028 E Tuckey Ln in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.