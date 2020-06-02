4838 W MANZANITA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Kitchen with all black appliances, built-in brand new microwave and breakfast bar / dining room. Open concept floorplan with vaulted ceilings. Two bedrooms downstairs and master suite upstairs. Tile in all livable areas and carpeting in all bedrooms. Lighted ceiling fans throughout. Private patio with block fence and grass yard. This tranquil community is central to shopping, dining, transportation and freeways. Mature landscaping w/ community pool & spa. Water, sewer and trash included. Includes 2 parking spaces w/ one covered. Ice Maker does not work / As Is. Glendale City Tax:2.2 %, Monthly Admin: 2%