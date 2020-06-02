All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4838 W MANZANITA Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM

4838 W MANZANITA Drive

4838 West Manzanita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4838 West Manzanita Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Kitchen with all black appliances, built-in brand new microwave and breakfast bar / dining room. Open concept floorplan with vaulted ceilings. Two bedrooms downstairs and master suite upstairs. Tile in all livable areas and carpeting in all bedrooms. Lighted ceiling fans throughout. Private patio with block fence and grass yard. This tranquil community is central to shopping, dining, transportation and freeways. Mature landscaping w/ community pool & spa. Water, sewer and trash included. Includes 2 parking spaces w/ one covered. Ice Maker does not work / As Is. Glendale City Tax:2.2 %, Monthly Admin: 2%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4838 W MANZANITA Drive have any available units?
4838 W MANZANITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4838 W MANZANITA Drive have?
Some of 4838 W MANZANITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4838 W MANZANITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4838 W MANZANITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4838 W MANZANITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4838 W MANZANITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4838 W MANZANITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4838 W MANZANITA Drive offers parking.
Does 4838 W MANZANITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4838 W MANZANITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4838 W MANZANITA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4838 W MANZANITA Drive has a pool.
Does 4838 W MANZANITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4838 W MANZANITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4838 W MANZANITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4838 W MANZANITA Drive has units with dishwashers.

