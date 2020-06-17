All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:15 AM

4823 W LOMA Lane

4823 West Loma Lane · (623) 363-3012
Location

4823 West Loma Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
This is a beautifully remodeled single story townhome with 2 big bedrooms and 2 nicely updated bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Tile floors throughout plus new wood laminate in both bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining room plus ceiling fans in every room, neutral paint throughout, blinds on all the windows, inside laundry hookups, and a private back patio completely fenced with a block wall. This home sits directly across from the community pool and heated spa. Water, Trash & Sewer included with rent. Tenant to pay city taxes in addition to monthly rent. Minimum income 3x rental amount, 600 minimum fico score, 12-month min lease to qualify. NO Smoking, NO cats, max dog 40 pounds/No aggressive breeds. NO EVICTIONS last 3 years, NO Bankruptcy last 4 years, No felony's last 10 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 W LOMA Lane have any available units?
4823 W LOMA Lane has a unit available for $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4823 W LOMA Lane have?
Some of 4823 W LOMA Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823 W LOMA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4823 W LOMA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 W LOMA Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4823 W LOMA Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4823 W LOMA Lane offer parking?
No, 4823 W LOMA Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4823 W LOMA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4823 W LOMA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 W LOMA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4823 W LOMA Lane has a pool.
Does 4823 W LOMA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4823 W LOMA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 W LOMA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4823 W LOMA Lane has units with dishwashers.
