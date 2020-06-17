4823 W LOMA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool hot tub

This is a beautifully remodeled single story townhome with 2 big bedrooms and 2 nicely updated bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Tile floors throughout plus new wood laminate in both bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and dining room plus ceiling fans in every room, neutral paint throughout, blinds on all the windows, inside laundry hookups, and a private back patio completely fenced with a block wall. This home sits directly across from the community pool and heated spa. Water, Trash & Sewer included with rent. Tenant to pay city taxes in addition to monthly rent. Minimum income 3x rental amount, 600 minimum fico score, 12-month min lease to qualify. NO Smoking, NO cats, max dog 40 pounds/No aggressive breeds. NO EVICTIONS last 3 years, NO Bankruptcy last 4 years, No felony's last 10 years.