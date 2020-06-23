Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4805 W Northern Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4805 W Northern Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4805 W Northern Ave
4805 West Northern Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4805 West Northern Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This home has lots of storage throughout and all three bedrooms are upstairs with a half bath downstairs. New carpet and two tone paint through out the home.
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4805 W Northern Ave have any available units?
4805 W Northern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4805 W Northern Ave have?
Some of 4805 W Northern Ave's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4805 W Northern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4805 W Northern Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 W Northern Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4805 W Northern Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 4805 W Northern Ave offer parking?
No, 4805 W Northern Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4805 W Northern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 W Northern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 W Northern Ave have a pool?
No, 4805 W Northern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4805 W Northern Ave have accessible units?
No, 4805 W Northern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 W Northern Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4805 W Northern Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College