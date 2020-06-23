4805 W Northern Ave

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This home has lots of storage throughout and all three bedrooms are upstairs with a half bath downstairs. New carpet and two tone paint through out the home.



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest