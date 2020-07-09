All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:41 PM

4762 W Palmaire Ave

4762 West Palmaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4762 West Palmaire Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ba5986033 ----
Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 2 bath single level town home features all new tiled floors throughout, a private fenced courtyard in the front along with a private fenced backyard, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, freshly painted kitchen cabinets with a new sink, fresh paint throughout and a 2 car carport! The community also features a community pool.

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer.

The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, Water: City of Glendale

Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.

Parking: The unit comes with 2 carport spots. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis.

Move-In Costs
? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $1,016.89
? Security Deposit: $995
? Cleaning Fee: $150.00
? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet
? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $2,161.89

For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right.

We look forward to meeting with you.

Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4762 W Palmaire Ave have any available units?
4762 W Palmaire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4762 W Palmaire Ave have?
Some of 4762 W Palmaire Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4762 W Palmaire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4762 W Palmaire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4762 W Palmaire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4762 W Palmaire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4762 W Palmaire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4762 W Palmaire Ave offers parking.
Does 4762 W Palmaire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4762 W Palmaire Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4762 W Palmaire Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4762 W Palmaire Ave has a pool.
Does 4762 W Palmaire Ave have accessible units?
No, 4762 W Palmaire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4762 W Palmaire Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4762 W Palmaire Ave has units with dishwashers.

