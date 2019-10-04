All apartments in Glendale
4737 W Laurie Ln
4737 W Laurie Ln

4737 West Laurie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4737 West Laurie Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed/2 Bath/Single Story Home in an established North Phoenix neighborhood!!! This 4 bedroom/2 bath home provides lots of space for your family. This home boasts a Formal Living & Dining Room, Family room and an eat-in Kitchen. Beautiful hard wood floors and carpet. Great floor plan with split Master. All appliances included!!! Low maintenance front and back landscaping. Near Glendale Community College. Pets upon owner approval. To view this home please text, email or call Evie Brown, Leasing Agent for Foothills Realty & Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4737 W Laurie Ln have any available units?
4737 W Laurie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4737 W Laurie Ln have?
Some of 4737 W Laurie Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4737 W Laurie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4737 W Laurie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4737 W Laurie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4737 W Laurie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4737 W Laurie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4737 W Laurie Ln offers parking.
Does 4737 W Laurie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4737 W Laurie Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4737 W Laurie Ln have a pool?
No, 4737 W Laurie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4737 W Laurie Ln have accessible units?
No, 4737 W Laurie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4737 W Laurie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4737 W Laurie Ln has units with dishwashers.
