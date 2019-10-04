4737 W Laurie Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bed/2 Bath/Single Story Home in an established North Phoenix neighborhood!!! This 4 bedroom/2 bath home provides lots of space for your family. This home boasts a Formal Living & Dining Room, Family room and an eat-in Kitchen. Beautiful hard wood floors and carpet. Great floor plan with split Master. All appliances included!!! Low maintenance front and back landscaping. Near Glendale Community College. Pets upon owner approval. To view this home please text, email or call Evie Brown, Leasing Agent for Foothills Realty & Management.