All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4656 West Townley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4656 West Townley Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 1:07 AM

4656 West Townley Avenue

4656 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4656 West Townley Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4656 West Townley Avenue have any available units?
4656 West Townley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 4656 West Townley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4656 West Townley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4656 West Townley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4656 West Townley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4656 West Townley Avenue offer parking?
No, 4656 West Townley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4656 West Townley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4656 West Townley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4656 West Townley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4656 West Townley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4656 West Townley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4656 West Townley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4656 West Townley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4656 West Townley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4656 West Townley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4656 West Townley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College