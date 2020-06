Amenities

Move in ready 2 bedroom and bathroom home that is an end unit!!This home features a remodeled kitchen that has craft made hickory cabinets, whirlpool dishwasher and GE stove. All windows have been replaced with dual pane windows and window screens. Bathroom was remodeled in 07. Water heater is solar and there is also water softener. Home also has nice storage shed that is 5x7.Come tour this home before it's too late!