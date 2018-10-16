4426 W VOGEL Avenue

Amenities

This home is COMPLETELY remodeled, no HOA New dual pane/vinyl/energy efficient windows, 8in shiplap/squared siding, 2 year old roof! White maple, shaker style cabinets, quartz counter tops, 6 x 36 plank tile, ''LARGE'' walk-in pantry w/shelving & light, new stainless steel appliances, upgraded modern LED light fixtures throughout. Upgraded electrical runs to fixtures, new outlets, rocker switches & ceiling fan. New bathtub & tile shower. Floating cabinetry both bathrooms, modern barn door w/stainless steel track. New thermostat, doorbell, mailbox, smoke alarms & hardware. *** No cats. Tenant to pay one-time admin fee of $199 upon move-in*. Call for showings. TENANT TO VERIFY ALL MATERIAL FACTS INCLUDING SCHOOLS.***