4426 W VOGEL Avenue
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

4426 W VOGEL Avenue

4426 West Vogel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4426 West Vogel Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home is COMPLETELY remodeled, no HOA New dual pane/vinyl/energy efficient windows, 8in shiplap/squared siding, 2 year old roof! White maple, shaker style cabinets, quartz counter tops, 6 x 36 plank tile, ''LARGE'' walk-in pantry w/shelving & light, new stainless steel appliances, upgraded modern LED light fixtures throughout. Upgraded electrical runs to fixtures, new outlets, rocker switches & ceiling fan. New bathtub & tile shower. Floating cabinetry both bathrooms, modern barn door w/stainless steel track. New thermostat, doorbell, mailbox, smoke alarms & hardware. *** No cats. Tenant to pay one-time admin fee of $199 upon move-in*. Call for showings. TENANT TO VERIFY ALL MATERIAL FACTS INCLUDING SCHOOLS.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

