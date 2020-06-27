All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
4026 W ROSS Avenue
4026 W ROSS Avenue

4026 W Ross Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4026 W Ross Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Clean, new and GORGEOUS! Stop and see this Smart Home stunning in friendly North Valley community, Kingston Place. Perfect for family or roommates.. Close to 101 and Amex, USAA, Deer Valley, Basis Peoria, Major hospitals, Midwestern University, Golf courses, Restaurants, Arrowhead town center, Peoria sports complex,. Single story energy efficient home with tiles floors & carpet bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances . wifi enabled, front door with Ring Video door bell, Honeywell smart thermostat, SMART home, LED Bulbs light the main areas, 2 car garage, Tankless gas water heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 W ROSS Avenue have any available units?
4026 W ROSS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4026 W ROSS Avenue have?
Some of 4026 W ROSS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4026 W ROSS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4026 W ROSS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 W ROSS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4026 W ROSS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4026 W ROSS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4026 W ROSS Avenue offers parking.
Does 4026 W ROSS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4026 W ROSS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 W ROSS Avenue have a pool?
No, 4026 W ROSS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4026 W ROSS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4026 W ROSS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 W ROSS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4026 W ROSS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
