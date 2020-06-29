All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 21600 N 59th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
21600 N 59th Ln
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:41 AM

21600 N 59th Ln

21600 North 59th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21600 North 59th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Incredible Arrowhead property on golf course lot. Single level with 3-car garage and tons of upgrades including tile flooring, custom paint, stone accents, fireplace, built-ins and an open floor-plan with 3 bedrooms & an office. Master suite has private door to backyard and bathroom with tile shower, soaking tub, double sinks & walk-in closet. Amazing backyard includes turf grass, covered patio, built in BBQ & private pool with water feature. Picturesque views of Legends at Arrowhead golf course beyond backyard fence!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21600 N 59th Ln have any available units?
21600 N 59th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 21600 N 59th Ln have?
Some of 21600 N 59th Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21600 N 59th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21600 N 59th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21600 N 59th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 21600 N 59th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 21600 N 59th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 21600 N 59th Ln offers parking.
Does 21600 N 59th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21600 N 59th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21600 N 59th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 21600 N 59th Ln has a pool.
Does 21600 N 59th Ln have accessible units?
No, 21600 N 59th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21600 N 59th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 21600 N 59th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College