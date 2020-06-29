21600 N 59th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Incredible Arrowhead property on golf course lot. Single level with 3-car garage and tons of upgrades including tile flooring, custom paint, stone accents, fireplace, built-ins and an open floor-plan with 3 bedrooms & an office. Master suite has private door to backyard and bathroom with tile shower, soaking tub, double sinks & walk-in closet. Amazing backyard includes turf grass, covered patio, built in BBQ & private pool with water feature. Picturesque views of Legends at Arrowhead golf course beyond backyard fence!



$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.