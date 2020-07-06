All apartments in Glendale
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

21310 N 64TH Avenue

21310 North 64th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21310 North 64th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This beautiful golf course lot property is the perfect place to call home. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A kitchen large enough to create gourmet meals and entertain. This home has a separate living room and family room plus a generous sized den. With this much room everyone can have their space. The Master is split from the rest of the bedrooms for total privacy and has an exit to the gorgeous backyard. You can entertain to your heart's content in this large yard with heated Spa and Pool. You can have breakfast on the raised patio area while overlooking the golf course. This Arrowhead home is a ''10'' and you will fall in love with it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21310 N 64TH Avenue have any available units?
21310 N 64TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 21310 N 64TH Avenue have?
Some of 21310 N 64TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21310 N 64TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21310 N 64TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21310 N 64TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21310 N 64TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 21310 N 64TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 21310 N 64TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 21310 N 64TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21310 N 64TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21310 N 64TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 21310 N 64TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 21310 N 64TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21310 N 64TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21310 N 64TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21310 N 64TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

