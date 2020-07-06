21310 N 64TH Avenue

21310 North 64th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308 Arrowhead Ranch
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This beautiful golf course lot property is the perfect place to call home. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A kitchen large enough to create gourmet meals and entertain. This home has a separate living room and family room plus a generous sized den. With this much room everyone can have their space. The Master is split from the rest of the bedrooms for total privacy and has an exit to the gorgeous backyard. You can entertain to your heart's content in this large yard with heated Spa and Pool. You can have breakfast on the raised patio area while overlooking the golf course. This Arrowhead home is a ''10'' and you will fall in love with it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
