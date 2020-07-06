20758 N 56TH Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful basement home located on in the Arrowhead lakes community. This is a golf course property that is on the 14th tee of the Legends Golf Course. Start with lovely wood floors, neutral color palette and soaring ceilings. The family room has a feature wall with a fireplace and doors to the balcony overlooking the Golf Course. A fabulous kitchen with an abundance of custom cabinets, granite counters, High-end Dacor appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and wine cooler. Master has an amazing en-suite with raised sink double vanity, deep soaking tub, Step-in shower, private toilet room and customized walk-in closet. The walk-out basement has a bonus room, kitchenette, work-out room and bedroom with 3/4 bath and office area. The backyard has a long covered patio, sparkling pool with water features. Close to shopping,dining, entertainment and the loop 101.