20745 N 62nd Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for 7/15 Move in-LAKE FRONT property on a large lot with a pool. This 4 bedroom home is nestled on cul-de-sac allowing for tranquility and privacy.

Inside, you will love formal living and dining area with soaring vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, pristine tile and clean light carpet

in all of the right places. Beyond, you will find an open kitchen boasting granite countertops, ss appliances, an island and a built-in

bar. Charming family room offers a fireplace and beautiful wood-look flooring. Majestic master retreat features a walk-in closet and

lavish en-suite. The backyard is paradise with a sprawling partially covered patio and sparkling pool, a perfect spot to enjoy a drink,

dinner or smores awhile savoring the breathtaking lake views.



Show: By Appointment Only

Pets: Yes and No Cats Allowed.

Pet Fee: Monthly Pet-Rent $30

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



APPLY TODAY!!!