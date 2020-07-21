All apartments in Glendale
20745 N 62nd Ave
20745 N 62nd Ave

20745 North 62nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20745 North 62nd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for 7/15 Move in-LAKE FRONT property on a large lot with a pool. This 4 bedroom home is nestled on cul-de-sac allowing for tranquility and privacy.
Inside, you will love formal living and dining area with soaring vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, pristine tile and clean light carpet
in all of the right places. Beyond, you will find an open kitchen boasting granite countertops, ss appliances, an island and a built-in
bar. Charming family room offers a fireplace and beautiful wood-look flooring. Majestic master retreat features a walk-in closet and
lavish en-suite. The backyard is paradise with a sprawling partially covered patio and sparkling pool, a perfect spot to enjoy a drink,
dinner or smores awhile savoring the breathtaking lake views.

Show: By Appointment Only
Pets: Yes and No Cats Allowed.
Pet Fee: Monthly Pet-Rent $30
$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20745 N 62nd Ave have any available units?
20745 N 62nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20745 N 62nd Ave have?
Some of 20745 N 62nd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20745 N 62nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20745 N 62nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20745 N 62nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20745 N 62nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20745 N 62nd Ave offer parking?
No, 20745 N 62nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 20745 N 62nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20745 N 62nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20745 N 62nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 20745 N 62nd Ave has a pool.
Does 20745 N 62nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 20745 N 62nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20745 N 62nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20745 N 62nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
