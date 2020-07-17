All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

20373 N 54TH Avenue

20373 North 54th Avenue · (480) 227-9307
Location

20373 North 54th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1925 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful remodeled one-story home in the highly desirable Arrowhead Lakes Community where convenience meets luxury! This beautiful waterfront property has a private boat dock and amazing mountain views. This home features new ceramic wood plank flooring, kitchen island, new granite counters,pantry,upgraded stainless steel appliances, skylights, solar & electric water heater and reverse osmosis. Natural lighting everywhere right amount of shading to keeping the home nice and cool! The home also has high ceilings, and ceiling fans throughout! Lastly LOCATION!! has golf course and several community parks! Easy access right off the 101. Conveniently close to several grocery stores, shopping malls, and your favorite restaurants. On top of a low maintenance landscaping synthetic grass in back

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20373 N 54TH Avenue have any available units?
20373 N 54TH Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20373 N 54TH Avenue have?
Some of 20373 N 54TH Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20373 N 54TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20373 N 54TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20373 N 54TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20373 N 54TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 20373 N 54TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20373 N 54TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 20373 N 54TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20373 N 54TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20373 N 54TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 20373 N 54TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20373 N 54TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20373 N 54TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20373 N 54TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20373 N 54TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
