20373 N 54TH Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful remodeled one-story home in the highly desirable Arrowhead Lakes Community where convenience meets luxury! This beautiful waterfront property has a private boat dock and amazing mountain views. This home features new ceramic wood plank flooring, kitchen island, new granite counters,pantry,upgraded stainless steel appliances, skylights, solar & electric water heater and reverse osmosis. Natural lighting everywhere right amount of shading to keeping the home nice and cool! The home also has high ceilings, and ceiling fans throughout! Lastly LOCATION!! has golf course and several community parks! Easy access right off the 101. Conveniently close to several grocery stores, shopping malls, and your favorite restaurants. On top of a low maintenance landscaping synthetic grass in back