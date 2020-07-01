All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 4 2020 at 8:09 AM

19727 North 55th Avenue

19727 North 55th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19727 North 55th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Great for entertaining: spacious and immaculate, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath 2 story level home with a nice premium lot, easy access to shops, schools & highways. Available for immediate occupancy. $1,750 monthly $2000.00 security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $30.00 credit check. Minimum credit score required is 670. Landlord will reimburse upon signing the lease. Call Peter at 602-814-2736

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19727 North 55th Avenue have any available units?
19727 North 55th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19727 North 55th Avenue have?
Some of 19727 North 55th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19727 North 55th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19727 North 55th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19727 North 55th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19727 North 55th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19727 North 55th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19727 North 55th Avenue offers parking.
Does 19727 North 55th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19727 North 55th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19727 North 55th Avenue have a pool?
No, 19727 North 55th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19727 North 55th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19727 North 55th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19727 North 55th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19727 North 55th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

