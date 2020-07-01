19727 North 55th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Great for entertaining: spacious and immaculate, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath 2 story level home with a nice premium lot, easy access to shops, schools & highways. Available for immediate occupancy. $1,750 monthly $2000.00 security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $30.00 credit check. Minimum credit score required is 670. Landlord will reimburse upon signing the lease. Call Peter at 602-814-2736