19727 North 55th Avenue

Amenities
Great for entertaining: spacious and immaculate, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath 2 story level home with a nice premium lot, easy access to shops, schools & highways. Available for immediate occupancy. $1,750 monthly $2000.00 security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $30.00 credit check. Minimum credit score required is 670. Landlord will reimburse upon signing the lease. Call Peter at 602-814-2736