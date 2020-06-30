19617 N 64TH Lane

Amenities

TWO GREEN BELTS and a LAKE!!! A rare opportunity to rent a 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home with a FENCED POOL, a second floor balcony overlooking the green belt and just steps away from the community lake. Separate living room and family room, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets and countertops. One bedroom is downstairs with full bath. All upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets. Master bedroom is 22'x15' and has a private balcony with wonderful views of the green belt. If you enjoy an active lifestyle, you will feel right at home in this community with well-manicured walking trails and two community lakes. Close to shopping and dining and just 1/2 mile from 101 freeway. Rent includes pool maintenance. Owner/agent.