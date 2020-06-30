All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 19617 N 64TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
19617 N 64TH Lane
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

19617 N 64TH Lane

19617 North 64th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19617 North 64th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TWO GREEN BELTS and a LAKE!!! A rare opportunity to rent a 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home with a FENCED POOL, a second floor balcony overlooking the green belt and just steps away from the community lake. Separate living room and family room, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets and countertops. One bedroom is downstairs with full bath. All upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets. Master bedroom is 22'x15' and has a private balcony with wonderful views of the green belt. If you enjoy an active lifestyle, you will feel right at home in this community with well-manicured walking trails and two community lakes. Close to shopping and dining and just 1/2 mile from 101 freeway. Rent includes pool maintenance. Owner/agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19617 N 64TH Lane have any available units?
19617 N 64TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19617 N 64TH Lane have?
Some of 19617 N 64TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19617 N 64TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19617 N 64TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19617 N 64TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19617 N 64TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 19617 N 64TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19617 N 64TH Lane offers parking.
Does 19617 N 64TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19617 N 64TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19617 N 64TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19617 N 64TH Lane has a pool.
Does 19617 N 64TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 19617 N 64TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19617 N 64TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19617 N 64TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College